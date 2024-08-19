Glenmark launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA (Glenmark) has launched Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC); compare to the active ingredient in Pataday2 Twice Daily Relief.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks' period ending 13 July 2024, the Pataday Twice Daily Relief (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $26.4 million.

Commenting on the launch, Fabio Moreno, Head - OTC Sales & Marketing, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. said, We are excited to announce the launch of Olopatadine Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1%, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality overthe-counter solutions for our customers.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

