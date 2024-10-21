Tejas Networks soars after stellar Q2 numbers

Tejas Networks surged 13.50% to Rs 1350.30 after reporting turnaround numbers in Q2 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, Tejas Networks reported net profit of Rs 275.18 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.64 crore in Q2 September 2023. Net sales soared 570.58% to Rs 2655.16 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. On a consolidated basis, Tejas Networks reported net profit of Rs 275.18 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.64 crore in Q2 September 2023. Net sales soared 570.58% to Rs 2655.16 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 410.51 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 17.74 crore in Q2 September 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The company's order book at the end of Q2FY25 stood at Rs Rs 4,845 crore.

Anand Athreya, managing director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "In Q2-FY25 we made record deliveries of 30,000+ 4G sites. we had continued success with GPON and DWDM wins, both in India and globally. We remain focused on expanding our product portfolio and pursuing market opportunities in line with our strategy."

Sumit Dhingra, CFO said, "In Q2-FY25 we had a strong QoQ and YoY growth with a revenue of 2,811 crore. We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs. 4,845 crore and a net profit of Rs. 275 crore. In this quarter we also completed the merger of Saankhya Labs with Tejas."

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

