Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 0.13 points or 0% at 3117.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.15%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.95%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 0.93%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.78%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.43%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 2.62%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.56%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 337.18 or 0.59% at 57113.67.