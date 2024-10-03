Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom shares rise

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 0.13 points or 0% at 3117.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.15%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.95%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 0.93%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.78%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.43%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 2.62%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.56%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 337.18 or 0.59% at 57113.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 114.32 points or 0.67% at 16973.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.15 points or 0.7% at 25616.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 589.3 points or 0.7% at 83676.99.

On BSE,1123 shares were trading in green, 2146 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

