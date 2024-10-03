LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

SC convicts former MLA Munna Shukla in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad
10:57 AM
Tata Electronics to partially resume work at fire-hit iPhone component plant
10:57 AM
Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case
10:40 AM
Indian shares slip on risk aversion as Middle East conflict intensifies
Indian shares declined on Thursday, weighed down by losses across most sectors as investors worried about an escalation of the Middle East conflict.
10:26 AM
Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge; second incident in 3 days
A 52-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, police said on Thursday.
10:12 AM
US-India CEO Forum reaffirms commitment to expanding bilateral trade, commerce
The US-India CEO Forum has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding bilateral trade and commerce, driving inclusive economic growth and innovation, and fostering a resilient partnership.
10:05 AM
ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content' in Women's T20 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup to "protect the cricket community from toxic content" and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans. The tournament gets underway in Sharjah on Thursday with the final slated in Dubai on October 20.
9:58 AM
Singapore High Court hands one year jail sentence to former transport minister
Singapore's Indian origin former transport minister S Iswaran was handed a one-year jail sentence on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to five charges relating to corruption and blocking of justice in the High Court on September 24.
9:52 AM
19 members of a family booked for duping siblings of over Rs 1 cr in cryptocurrency scheme
Police have registered a case against 19 members of a family in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly duping a man and his brother of Rs 1.17 crore under the pretext of high returns on investment in a cryptocurrency scheme, an official said.
9:44 AM
Doctor shot dead inside nursing home in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj
A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early morning hours, police said on Thursday. The accused, who appeared to be juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.
9:37 AM
Two dead, thousands evacuated as typhoon approaches Taiwan
An approaching typhoon bringing strong winds and torrential rainfall to Taiwan killed two people and injured more than 100 people over the past few days while forcing thousands to evacuate from low-lying or mountainous areas.
9:17 AM
2 more die in cracker factory blast in UP, toll reaches 5
Two more people died of wounds they sustained in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in a village here, police said on Thursday. Three people were reported dead in the incident a day before.
9:09 AM
Two abducted youths released, handed over to police Imphal
Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were released and handed over to police on Thursday morning, seven days after they were abducted, an officer said. The two Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh are being escorted back to Imphal, the police officer said.
9:05 AM
Amit Shah to begin his two-day Gujarat visit; to launch several projects
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday, during which he will launch a host of projects and take part in some Navratri events, officials said.
8:58 AM
Centre’s internship portal to go live today
The government in partnership with India Inc will roll out the Budget announcement of the one-year internship scheme for youth aged between 21-24 years on Thursday.
