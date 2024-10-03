Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal shares gain

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 167.42 points or 0.48% at 34798.78 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.96%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.82%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.54%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.96%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.41%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.47%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.32%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 337.18 or 0.59% at 57113.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 114.32 points or 0.67% at 16973.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.15 points or 0.7% at 25616.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 589.3 points or 0.7% at 83676.99.

On BSE,1123 shares were trading in green, 2146 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

