Timken India standalone net profit rises 35.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 897.77 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 35.33% to Rs 141.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 897.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.36% to Rs 392.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 2909.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2806.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales897.77802.52 12 2909.542806.61 4 OPM %22.1319.05 -19.6719.97 - PBDT208.33158.21 32 609.39610.73 0 PBT186.55136.90 36 524.22523.53 0 NP141.43104.51 35 392.14390.75 0

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

