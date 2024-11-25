Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TIPS Music announces strategic partnership with TikTok

TIPS Music announces strategic partnership with TikTok

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TIPS Music announced a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok. This partnership will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates, to access and engage with TIPS Music's rich and diverse music collection on the popular short-form video platform.

The agreement between TIPS Music and TikTok aims to meet the increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences. The collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of TIPS Music's library, featuring genres from Bollywood classics to regional language hits, strengthening the existing cultural connection and expression through music.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets off day's high; Sensex 750 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,150

Rauts demands re-election, cites EVM irregularities in Maharashtra polls

Akzo Nobel India shares gain 4% on monetisation plan for immovable property

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review: An AI companion with massive display

Latest LIVE: Death toll rises to 4 in Sambhal violence; entry barred for outsiders till Nov 30

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story