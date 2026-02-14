Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 7.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 68.84 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan declined 7.24% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.68.8453.324.466.622.342.221.981.981.411.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News