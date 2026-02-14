Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 7.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 7.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 68.84 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan declined 7.24% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales68.8453.32 29 OPM %4.466.62 -PBDT2.342.22 5 PBT1.981.98 0 NP1.411.52 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Peeti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Super Bakers (India) standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story