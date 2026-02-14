Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 7.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 68.84 croreNet profit of Tirupati Sarjan declined 7.24% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales68.8453.32 29 OPM %4.466.62 -PBDT2.342.22 5 PBT1.981.98 0 NP1.411.52 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content