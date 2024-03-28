Total Expenditure incurred by Government is 83.4% of corresponding RE 2023-24

The Government of India has received Rs 22,45,922 crore (81.5% of corresponding RE 2023-24 of Total Receipts) upto February, 2024 comprising Rs 18,49,452 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 3,60,330 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 36,140 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans Rs 23,480 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of Rs 12,660 crore. A total of Rs 10,33,433 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 2,25,345 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 37,47,287 crore (83.4% of corresponding RE 2023-24), out of which Rs 29,41,674 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 8,05,613 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 8,80,788 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 3,60,997 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

