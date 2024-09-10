Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TP Solar commences production at 4.3 GW solar cell & module plant at Tirunelveli

TP Solar commences production at 4.3 GW solar cell & module plant at Tirunelveli

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
TP Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL, a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company), today announced the commencement of commercial production from the 2GW solar cell line at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu the country's largest single-location solar cell & module plant. This milestone follows the successful production of solar modules earlier this year. The indigenous production of solar cells marks a significant milestone, supporting India's ambitious clean energy goals and reducing reliance on imports.

The solar cell production, currently at 2 GW capacity will enhance Tata Power's ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, and domestically produced solar components, especially for large-scale capacity-addition projects. The plant is expected to ramp up production with the remaining 2 GW capacity to be added over the next 4-6 weeks, reaching peak production within the next few months.

Having a total cell & module manufacturing capacity of 4.3 GW, the module production line at the Tirunelveli plant was commissioned in October 2023 and has produced 1250 MW of solar modules till date.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

