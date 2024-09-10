TP Solar commences production at 4.3 GW solar cell & module plant at Tirunelveli

TP Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL, a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company), today announced the commencement of commercial production from the 2GW solar cell line at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu the country's largest single-location solar cell & module plant. This milestone follows the successful production of solar modules earlier this year. The indigenous production of solar cells marks a significant milestone, supporting India's ambitious clean energy goals and reducing reliance on imports.
The solar cell production, currently at 2 GW capacity will enhance Tata Power's ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, and domestically produced solar components, especially for large-scale capacity-addition projects. The plant is expected to ramp up production with the remaining 2 GW capacity to be added over the next 4-6 weeks, reaching peak production within the next few months.
Having a total cell & module manufacturing capacity of 4.3 GW, the module production line at the Tirunelveli plant was commissioned in October 2023 and has produced 1250 MW of solar modules till date.
