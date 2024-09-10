Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 35.81 points or 0.04% to 81,591.29. The Nifty 50 index added 3.05 points or 0.01% to 24,939.45.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.08%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,507 shares rose and 1,090 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 1.09% to 2,074.65. The index fell 1.47% in past two consecutive trading sessions.
Nazara Technologies (up 5.07%), PVR Inox (up 2.01%), TV18 Broadcast (up 1.50%), Tips Industries (up 1.05%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.03%), Sun TV Network (up 0.75%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.74%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.57%), Saregama India (up 0.44%) and Dish TV India (up 0.29%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 4.33% after the company announced that it has bagged two contracts worth Rs 1,307 crore from SignatureGlobal for housing projects.
JSW Energy added 1.37% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy received a letter of award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up 600 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project.
