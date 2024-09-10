Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engg jumps after bagging contract worth Rs 781 cr from MoRTH

H.G. Infra Engg jumps after bagging contract worth Rs 781 cr from MoRTH

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

H.G. Infra Engineering rallied 3.90% to Rs 1,518.50 after the company announced that it has received the letter of award (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for upgrading the existing road in Gujarat.

The contract involves up-gradation of existing 6 lane road of 10.630 km stretch of National Highway 47 (NH-47) from Narol to Sarkhej junctions in Gujarat on Hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

The project is worth Rs 781.11 crore and it is expected to be completed within a 2.5 years construction period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In 20 August 2024, the company has been declared as L-l bidder by the ministry of road transport and highways for the above road upgrade project in Gujarat.

H G Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.1% to Rs 162.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 150.39 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 13.1% YoY to Rs 1,528.04 crore in Q1 FY25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 100pts at 81,700, Nifty tests 25k; Broader market, IT gain

Apple supplier Jabil to set up Rs 2,000 crore mfg unit in Tiruchirapalli

Syria beat India 3-0 to win their maiden Intercontinental Cup title

Sona BLW share price surges 3% on raising funds worth Rs 2400 crore via QIP

SpaceX to launch billionaire's pvt crew on breakthrough spacewalk mission

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story