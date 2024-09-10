H.G. Infra Engg jumps after bagging contract worth Rs 781 cr from MoRTH

H.G. Infra Engineering rallied 3.90% to Rs 1,518.50 after the company announced that it has received the letter of award (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for upgrading the existing road in Gujarat.

The contract involves up-gradation of existing 6 lane road of 10.630 km stretch of National Highway 47 (NH-47) from Narol to Sarkhej junctions in Gujarat on Hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

The project is worth Rs 781.11 crore and it is expected to be completed within a 2.5 years construction period.

In 20 August 2024, the company has been declared as L-l bidder by the ministry of road transport and highways for the above road upgrade project in Gujarat.