Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded total orders of Rs. 148.55 crore.

These include an order worth Rs 72.50 crore from NCC for Designing, Engineering, Manufacture, Testing at Manufacturers works, supply, freight, ETC 2 Nos of 500 MVA, 400/220/33 kV Transformers & 2 Nos. 125 MVAr, 420 KV Reactor.

Another order is from Power Grid Corporation of India valued at Rs 55.91 crore for Designing, Engineering, Manufacture, Testing at Manufacturers works, supply, freight, ETC of 765kV Class Reactors.

The third order is from Adani Energy Solutions (Against PPP-8,9 & 10 RTM Rajasthan Project) for Supply, unloading and ETC of 7 No. of 132/33kV, 20/25 MVA Power Transformers. The value of the order is Rs 20.14 crore.

The Company has received total order amounting to Rs. 698 Crores during the quarter.

