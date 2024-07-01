Stock alert: Auto firms, BEL, Titan, Dr Reddy's Lab, Gail (India), Cantanbil Retail, Navin Fluorine Intl, Godrej Prop,

Securities in F&O ban: India Cements and Indus Tower.

Shares of auto companies will be in focus after June sales data announcement.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) signed a contract valued at Rs 3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL) on 28 June 2024 at AVNL Headquarters in Chennai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Titan Company executed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Rhythm Jewelry for establishing a joint venture company in Bangladesh with the objective of manufacturing, marketing and retailing of jewellery products in Bangladesh.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories partnered with Zydus Life for co-marketing of the Pertuzumab biosimilar.

Gail (India)s board accorded approval to advances its net zero target for scope-1 and scope-2 greenhouse gas emissions to 2035.

Jindal Stainless acquired a 100% stake in Sulawesi Nickel Processing Industries Holdings PTE, Singapore, for setting up a joint venture in Indonesia for investing, developing, constructing, and operating a stainless-steel melt shop in Indonesia.

Cantabil Retail India opened 4 new showrooms /shops at different location in India during the month of June 2024. Now the total number of showrooms/shops of the company stands at 545.

Navin Fluorine Internationals board has approved fund raising, as the validity of special resolution passed on 31 July 2023, approving fund raising not exceeding Rs 750 crore will be lapse on 30 July 2024.

Godrej properties acquired 7 acres land in Thanisandara, North Bengaluru on outright basis, for development of a high-end residential project, having developable potential of approximately 9 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore.

Orchid Pharma partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of the companys new drug- Cefepime-Enmetazobactam across India.

Aditya Visions board will meet on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 to consider a proposal of sub- division /split of the equity shares of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News