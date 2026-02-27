Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transport Corporation of India allots 16,810 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Transport Corporation of India has allotted 16,810 equity shares under ESOP on 27 February 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the number of paid-up equity shares of the Company increased from 7,67,26,987 to 7,67,43,797 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 15,34,53,974/- to Rs. 15,34,87,594/-.

