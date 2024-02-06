Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2024.

Triveni Turbine Ltd soared 16.29% to Rs 413.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26864 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd spiked 10.57% to Rs 25.21. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 895.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 573.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd surged 9.25% to Rs 52.58. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd spurt 8.69% to Rs 112.09. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd gained 8.67% to Rs 318.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5154 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

