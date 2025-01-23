Ugro Capital approves NCD issuance of up to Rs 75 cr

With option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 25 cr

Ugro Capital has approved the issuance of up to 7,500 senior, secured, listed, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees, each having face value of Rs 1 lakh aggregating up to Rs 75 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 2,500 senior, secured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 25,00,00,00 on a private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is 30 January 2025.

