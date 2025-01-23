Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Sona BLW Precision approves appointment of directors

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 23 January 2025

The Board of Sona BLW Precision at its meeting held on 23 January 2025 has approved the appointment of Vikram Verma Vadapalli (DIN: 03631259), as an Additional and Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 24 January 2025.

The Board has also appointed Vineet Mittal (DIN:00058552), as an Additional Director in the capacity of the Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 24 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

