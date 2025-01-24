Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 63.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.19% to Rs 1591.07 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 63.80% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 300.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.19% to Rs 1591.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1470.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1591.071470.6342.0255.78136.37394.39136.37394.39108.62300.06

