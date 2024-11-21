Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Unemployment rate in urban areas in India declines to lowest since June 2018

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
As per the latest Quarterly Urban Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, the unemployment rate (UR) in urban areas in India declined to 6.4 per cent in July-September 2024 quarter the lowest in the PLFS series since its inception in June 2018 from 6.6 per cent in the previous quarter. There was a decline in UR for both male and female workers along with increases in both the labour force participation rate (LFPR) and the worker population ratio (WPR). The share of regular salaried workers in overall employment increased in the quarter while the share of self-employed workers and casual labour registered a decline from the previous quarter. Almost two thirds of the workers in urban areas in India are employed in services sector activities.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

