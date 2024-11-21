Tata Tech signs MoA with Tripura Govt for ITI upgrade project

Tata Technologies signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, Secretariat, Agartala, for ITI Upgrade project for upgrading 19 ITI across Tripura for Rs 95.65 crore.

The contract includes 6 new long-term trades and 23 short-term courses that will be launched in a scheduled manner; the total new infrastructure of 13,500 SFT in each ITI will be built by the government to support the initiative.

The duration of the agreement is 5 years and 9 months, and it can be extended by another 5 years with added scope & associated commercials. The contract value stood at Rs 95.65 crore for the overall upgrade, training, maintenance, and associated services.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.9% to Rs 157.41 crore on a 2.1% rise in net sales to Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.55% to currently trade at Rs 943.20 on the BSE.

