Urban Company collaborates with HDFC Pension

To provide retirement savings scheme through NPS for service professions on Urban Company platform

HDFC Pension Fund Management (HDFC Pension) has entered into a collaboration with Urban Company to introduce the 'National Pension System (NPS) Platform Workers Model' for over 50,000 service professionals on the Urban Company platform.

The initiative will enable Urban Company's service professionals to voluntarily enrol in the National Pension System, a retirement savings scheme regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Through this partnership, service professionals will gain simplified and seamless access to structured retirement planning.

HDFC Pension has pioneered the NPS Platform Workers' space by becoming the first NPS PoP to partner with digital platform aggregators to help secure the retirement of gig workers. This collaboration with Urban Company will further enable their service professionals to access structured retirement planning with ease. Both Urban Company and HDFC Pension are aligned with the vision of providing long-term financial security to Indians across diverse sections of society.

Through this partnership, service professionals can choose their contribution amount and through even small, regular contributions, they can build a retirement corpus for themselves. Benefits could be in the form of a lump sum or payouts in a fixed frequency such as every month. The HDFC Pension NPS platform also offers significant flexibility, including portability across platforms. Additionally, the digital integration between both partners enables smooth KYC processes and easy on-boarding. As part of the affiliation, HDFC Pension will manage pension contributions providing a seamless digital experience for on-boarding, account management and long-term retirement planning, while Urban Company will facilitate awareness and access to the program across its platform service partner network.