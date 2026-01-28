GAIL (India) and MOL, Japan signs long term charter agreement for a LNG carrier

GAIL (India) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Tokyo, entered into a long-term charter agreement for an LNG carrier named GAIL BHUWAN.

GAIL (India) and MOL share a long-standing business partnership, and this collaboration further strengthens cooperation in LNG shipping and energy logistics. Relying on MOL's proven track record in providing reliable transportation services including its high standards of safety and qualityand strong partnership, this contract has been signed between GAIL (India) and LNG Japonica Shipping Corporation , a Joint Venture between GAIL (India) (26%) and MOL (74%).

The agreement marks an important milestone under the 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047', reinforcing India's maritime and energy supply chain capabilities. Both GAIL (India) and MOL have set the ambitious net zero emission targets, and this agreement contributes to the realization of a low- and decarbonized society.