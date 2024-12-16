Vakrangee spurts after board to mull fund raising on 21 Dec' 24

Vakrangee surged 9.29% to Rs 30.35 after the company's board will meet on Saturday, 21 December 2024 to consider raising funds through various modes.

The company will consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, warrants, preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the company.

Vakrangee has become India's leading last mile distribution platform, offering a comprehensive physical and digital ecosystem across the country. Their services include real-time banking, financial services, ATM facilities, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce (including healthcare services), and logistics. With a focus on rural, semi-urban, and urban markets, Vakrangee is driving financial, social, and digital inclusion for the Indian population.

The companys consolidated net jumped 64.3% to Rs 0.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 0.42 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales increased 26.6% YoY to Rs 65.25 crore in Q2 FY25.

