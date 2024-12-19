Brigade Ent launches net-zero residential development 'Citrine' with GDV of Rs 500

Brigade Enterprises has announced the launch of 'Brigade Citrine', the company's residential project in Budigere Cross, Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of Rs 500 crore.

The project comprises of comprises of 420 homes of various sizes, and it is spread across an area of around 4.3 acres. The total development area of this project will be around 0.7 million square feet.

The company stated that this high-rise township is a net-zero carbon, residential development. To achieve its net-zero carbon goal, the project has made use of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient designs, water conservation measures, and carbon offsetting initiatives.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said: Our commitment to net-zero for this project focuses on mitigating, reusing and offsetting to reduce the Brigade Citrine communitys environmental impact over the next 25 years.

Innovative designs leads to operational carbon efficiency and embodied carbon reduction upto 40%. The project is in line with Brigade Groups journey of achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

Every new Brigade home is IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Certified and we have around 14.8 million square feet of green building certifications in various stages.

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company had reported net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 69.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.46% to currently trade at Rs 1250.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News