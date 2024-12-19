JSW Infrastructure set to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 MTPA by FY30

JSW Infrastructure (JSWIL) announced plans to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY30.

The Company has an estimated capex of Rs 30,000 crores for FY25-30 to achieve 400 million tonnes per annum capacity.

Key initiatives include:

Brownfield projects: Capacity enhancements at Jaigarh, Dharamtar, and Goa.

Greenfield developments: New ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe.

Logistics integration: Acquisitions like Navkar Corporation and a slurry pipeline project to bolster its end-to-end logistics solutions.

While JSWIL continues to benefit from its association with JSW Group companies, it has made significant progress in diversifying its customer base. The share of third-party cargo increased from 5% in FY19 to 48% in 1HFY25. The company aims for an equal mix of group and third-party customers, enhancing operational stability and profitability.

In an effort to combat global warming and climate change, JSW Infrastructure has committed to curtail its direct GHG emissions and achieve net neutrality by 2050.

