Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Infrastructure set to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 MTPA by FY30

JSW Infrastructure set to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 MTPA by FY30

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Infrastructure (JSWIL) announced plans to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY30.

The Company has an estimated capex of Rs 30,000 crores for FY25-30 to achieve 400 million tonnes per annum capacity.

Key initiatives include:

Brownfield projects: Capacity enhancements at Jaigarh, Dharamtar, and Goa.

Greenfield developments: New ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe.

Logistics integration: Acquisitions like Navkar Corporation and a slurry pipeline project to bolster its end-to-end logistics solutions.

More From This Section

Brigade Ent launches net-zero residential development 'Citrine' with GDV of Rs 500

REC Ltd Slides 2.99%, BSE India Infrastructure Index index Drops 2.26%

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth weak

Veranda XL signs MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Nodwin Gaming to acquire 92.30% stake in AFK Gaming

While JSWIL continues to benefit from its association with JSW Group companies, it has made significant progress in diversifying its customer base. The share of third-party cargo increased from 5% in FY19 to 48% in 1HFY25. The company aims for an equal mix of group and third-party customers, enhancing operational stability and profitability.

In an effort to combat global warming and climate change, JSW Infrastructure has committed to curtail its direct GHG emissions and achieve net neutrality by 2050.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sanathan Textiles IPO invites bids: Analysts weigh on long-term prospects

Volkswagen, labour unions continue talks over plant closures and pay cuts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 700 pts to 79,450; Nifty tests 24,000; All sectors in red

IMD issues orange alert for fog in Delhi, mercury dips to 7 degrees Celsius

Delhi continue to breath 'severe plus' air quality, no sign of improvement

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story