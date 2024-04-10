Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 368.5, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 368.5, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22702.4. The Sensex is at 74861.64, up 0.24%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 33.83% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8894.4, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 563.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 370.5, up 9.26% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.71%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.56%, up for five straight sessions

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

ICICI Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

INR hits two week high against US dollar

Nifty above 22,700 level; media shares advance

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on launching first property in Nepal

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story