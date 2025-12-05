Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vidya Wires IPO subscribed 26.59 times

Vidya Wires IPO subscribed 26.59 times

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The offer received bids for 115.23 crore shares as against 4.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Vidya Wires received bids for 1,15,23,54,528 shares as against 4,33,34,009 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (05 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 26.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 03 December 2025 and it will close on 05 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 48 and 52 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 288 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 274 crore and the offer for sale of up to 5,001,000 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders [2,500,500 equity shares each by Shyamsundar Rathi and Shailesh Rathi].

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 140 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements of its subsidiary for setting up a new project; Rs 100 crore towards repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Vidya Wires is a manufacturer of winding and conductivity products used in power T&D, electrical systems, motors, clean energy, EVs and railways. It offers 8,000+ SKUs across copper and aluminium conductors, including enameled wires, copper strips, busbars and PV ribbon. The company serves 318+ customers in India and 18+ countries, with 94% repeat business.

It operates a 19,680 TPA facility in Gujarat with partial backward integration for copper rods. A new 18,000 TPA plant under its subsidiary ALCU will nearly double total capacity to 37,680 TPA and expand its product range. Vidya Wires held a 5.7% market share in FY25, expected to rise to ~11% post expansion.

Ahead of the IPO, Vidya Wires, on 2 December 2025, raised Rs 413.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.73 crore shares at Rs 52 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.06 crore and an income from operations of Rs 411.76 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aequs IPO subscribed 101.63 times

Meesho IPO subscribed 79.02 times

Meesho IPO subscribed 7.97 times

Indices rise as RBI rate cut lifts sentiment; Nifty above 26,150

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.51%

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story