Vodafone Idea allots 169.32 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Vodafone Idea has allotted 1,69,32,18,361 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 11.28 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 1.28 per equity share), to Omega Telecom Holdings (1,08,45,94,607 equity shares) and Usha Martin Telematics (60,86,23,754 equity shares), promoters of the Company, aggregating to Rs. 1909.95 crore, on a preferential basis.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 7,13,93,03,50,010 comprising of 71,39,30,35,001 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

