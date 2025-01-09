Currency in circulation rises 5.4% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.61 lakh crore as on January 3, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.70% on the week to Rs 46.32 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 5.4% on a year ago basis compared to 3.80% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 1.4% so far while the reserve money has edged up by just 0.01%.

