Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation rises 5.4% on year

Currency in circulation rises 5.4% on year

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.61 lakh crore as on January 3, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.70% on the week to Rs 46.32 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 5.4% on a year ago basis compared to 3.80% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 1.4% so far while the reserve money has edged up by just 0.01%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mishka Exim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 147.37% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story