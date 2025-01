Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 939.17 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 3.59% to Rs 199.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 939.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 914.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

