Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 January 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 25.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.58% to Rs.1,140.00. Volumes stood at 3.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd clocked volume of 196.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.82 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.79% to Rs.783.00. Volumes stood at 19.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd recorded volume of 22.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.4,141.55. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd recorded volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65426 shares. The stock gained 3.15% to Rs.4,190.00. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 434.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.47% to Rs.393.05. Volumes stood at 367.5 lakh shares in the last session.

