Volumes jump at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 16.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 74.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21969 shares

Quess Corp Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 November 2024.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 16.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 74.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21969 shares. The stock dropped 13.61% to Rs.12,435.25. Volumes stood at 21623 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 41.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.18% to Rs.691.85. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 68.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.08% to Rs.471.00. Volumes stood at 8.75 lakh shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd witnessed volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58242 shares. The stock increased 0.58% to Rs.1,469.75. Volumes stood at 49277 shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43527 shares. The stock rose 0.75% to Rs.1,532.15. Volumes stood at 33803 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News