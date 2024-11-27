Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashoka Buildcon appoints Mayank Sharma as chief operating officer

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon said that the company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Mayank Sharma as chief operating officer (COO) of the company with immediate effect from 26 November 2024.

Mayank Sharma is MBA, M.Com graduate from M.D.S. University, Ajmer, Rajasthan, brings over two decades of extensive experience in business development, project management, and project execution in the renewable energy sector. Sharma has a proven track record of successfully developing and executing largescale projects, driving operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Sharma will lead the renewable energy vertical, leveraging his in-depth industry knowledge and exemplary leadership abilities to strengthen our position in this growing sector. Prior to this, Mayank Sharma held senior leadership positions at H.G. Infra Engineering and Rays Power Infra, where Mayank consistently delivered remarkable business growth and operational success.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 334.15% to Rs 462.46 crore on 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.=

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon fell 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 239.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

