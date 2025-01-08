Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25979 shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 January 2025.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25979 shares. The stock lost 5.11% to Rs.1,070.00. Volumes stood at 49354 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 5.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.992.65. Volumes stood at 6.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.49% to Rs.149.55. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 5534 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2355 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.1,044.70. Volumes stood at 1142 shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 26026 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13367 shares. The stock gained 1.15% to Rs.771.50. Volumes stood at 24262 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Pull Back Sharply After Seeing Initial Strength

Exicom Tele spurts on forging EV charging partnership

Tata Tech rises on inking pact with Telechips

Birlasoft slips after CEO Roopinder Singh resigns

Jindal Worldwide hits 52 week high as board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares in 4:1 ratio

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story