Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 January 2025.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25979 shares. The stock lost 5.11% to Rs.1,070.00. Volumes stood at 49354 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 5.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.992.65. Volumes stood at 6.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.49% to Rs.149.55. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 5534 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2355 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.1,044.70. Volumes stood at 1142 shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 26026 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13367 shares. The stock gained 1.15% to Rs.771.50. Volumes stood at 24262 shares in the last session.

