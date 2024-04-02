Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 April 2024.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 820.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.88% to Rs.238.90. Volumes stood at 19.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 388.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.96% to Rs.198.15. Volumes stood at 48.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 20.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.77% to Rs.552.10. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 12.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.04% to Rs.650.00. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 36.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.44% to Rs.938.25. Volumes stood at 4.99 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

