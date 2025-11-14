Wanbury standalone net profit rises 89.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 160.06 crore

Net profit of Wanbury rose 89.28% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 160.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.160.06161.1916.1112.4118.8611.4915.168.1715.188.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News