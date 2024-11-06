Wipro partners with RELEX Solutions

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Wipro announced a strategic partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions.

This partnership combines Wipro's deep expertise in the retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sectors with RELEX's AI-based supply chain and retail planning platform. The platform enables retailers, wholesalers, and consumer goods companies to maximize sales, minimize costs, and reduce waste by optimizing demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across their value chain.

RELEX's unified AI-based platform allows for comprehensive and fully integrated supply chain management for all distribution channels. The platform optimizes internal processes and enhances collaboration with suppliers in key areas such as demand, availability, and resource planning. Additionally, the platform supports merchandising, inventory management, and operations planning, ensuring seamless data integration and real-time analytics to drive efficiency and profitability throughout the entire supply chain.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

