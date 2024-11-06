Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.99%, NIFTY jumps 1.12%

Nifty IT index closed up 3.99% at 42039.5 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 5.49%, L&T Technology Services Ltd added 4.76% and LTIMindtree Ltd rose 4.73%. The Nifty IT index is up 36.00% over last one year compared to the 26.16% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.58% and Nifty PSE index added 2.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.12% to close at 24484.05 while the SENSEX added 1.13% to close at 80378.13 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News