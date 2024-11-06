Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.99%, NIFTY jumps 1.12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.99%, NIFTY jumps 1.12%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index closed up 3.99% at 42039.5 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 5.49%, L&T Technology Services Ltd added 4.76% and LTIMindtree Ltd rose 4.73%. The Nifty IT index is up 36.00% over last one year compared to the 26.16% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.58% and Nifty PSE index added 2.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.12% to close at 24484.05 while the SENSEX added 1.13% to close at 80378.13 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BFSI summit LIVE: Mobilising deposits critical for existence of private banks, say bankers

India fastest growing market and will be the largest market for SAP: CEO

Donald Trump to keep focus on illegal immigration, Quad, say experts

Donald trumps Harris, becomes 47th US President in historic comeback

Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ways to bolster ties

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story