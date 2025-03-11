Wireless Tele-density rises from 81.59% in Nov-24 to 81.67% in Dec-24

Ministry of Communications stated today that Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,148.65 million at the end of November-24, to 1,150.66 million at the end of December-24, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17%. Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 624.32 million at the end of November-24 to 627.08 million at the end of December-24, however wireless subscription in rural areas decreased from 524.32 million to 523.58 million during the same period. Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscription was 0.44% and -0.14% respectively. The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 81.59% at the end of November-24 to 81.67% at the end of December-24. The Urban Wireless Tele-density increased from 123.95% at the end of November-24 to 124.31% at the end of December-24 however Rural Tele-density decreased from 57.99% to 57.89% during the same period.

The total wireline subscribers increased from 38.50 million at the end of November-24 to 39.27 million at the end of December-24. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.77 million with a monthly rate of growth 1.99%. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 92.42% and 7.58% respectively at the end of December, 2024. The Overall Wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.73% at the end of November-24 to 2.79% at the end of December-24. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 7.19% and 0.33% respectively during the same period.

Ministry of Communications announced today that number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak Visitor Location Register or VLR) in December, 2024 was 1060.34 million. As per the information received from 1192 operators in December, 2024, in comparison to 1179 operators in November 2024, the total Broadband Subscribers increased from 944.76 million at the end of November-24 to 944.96 million at the end of December-24 with a monthly growth rate of 0.02%. In the month of December, 2024, 13.85 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 1065.35 million at the end of November-24 to 1079.19 million at the end of December-24, since implementation of MNP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News