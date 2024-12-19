Yatharth Hospital spurts on launching QIP; floor price of Rs 626.18 /share

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services added 2.49% to Rs 628.10 after the company's board has approved the opening of issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 626.18 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

The floor price of Rs 626.18 is at a premium of 1.87% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 614.65 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (Yatharth Hospitals) is one of North Indias leading healthcare providers, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality medical care through a network of state-of-the-art facilities. It operates five super specialty hospitals located in North India, i.e., at Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, and Faridabad in Delhi NCR, and Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 12.31% to Rs 31 crore on 27.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 217.80 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

