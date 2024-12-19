Volumes jump at Persistent Systems Ltd counter

Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20663 shares

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 December 2024.

Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20663 shares. The stock rose 0.00% to Rs.6,544.55. Volumes stood at 5997 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 8355 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2797 shares. The stock increased 2.93% to Rs.1,910.10. Volumes stood at 3267 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 13173 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5680 shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.655.15. Volumes stood at 28004 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 66086 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34246 shares. The stock increased 0.82% to Rs.1,457.70. Volumes stood at 16586 shares in the last session.

LTIMindtree Ltd notched up volume of 12075 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7306 shares. The stock slipped 4.23% to Rs.6,298.40. Volumes stood at 2808 shares in the last session.

