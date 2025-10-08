Yes Bank allots 12.45 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank has allotted 12,45,046 equity shares under ESOP on 07 October 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 62,74,46,01,790/- consisting of 31,37,23,00,895 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 62,747,091,882 /- consisting of 31,373,545,941 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

