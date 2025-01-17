Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zaggle Prepaid inks 2-year service agreement with HT Media

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has entered into a customer service agreement with HT Media.

Accordingly, Zaggle would provide HT Media its Zaggle Save (Employee expense management & benefits) product. The service agreement is for a period of two years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 525.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

