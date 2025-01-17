Radhika Jeweltech hits the roof after Q3 PAT climbs 45% YoY

Radhika Jeweltech hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 104.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 45.1% to Rs 22.73 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 17.2% year on year (YoY) to Rs 206.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.45 crore in Q3 FY25, up 44.9% as against Rs 21.02 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 12.8% to Rs 175.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 155.63 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 174.76 crore (up 31.8% YoY). While employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 2.18 crore (up 36.2% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit jumped 21.9% to Rs 46.40 crore on 10.4% increase in revenue to Rs 431.28 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Radhika Jeweltech engaged in the manufacturing and trading of gold, diamond & platinium jewellery.

