ZR Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.34% to Rs 0.62 crore

ZR Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.34% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.620.89166.130000000

