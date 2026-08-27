Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1171, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.73% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1171, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24176.5. The Sensex is at 77308.83, down 0.21%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 6.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26626.3, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1180, up 1.98% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.73% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.