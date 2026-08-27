Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchHDFC Bank ShareUS Visa Applications PausedWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareDevyani sharesAdani Enterprises Share
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1171, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.73% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1171, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24176.5. The Sensex is at 77308.83, down 0.21%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 6.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26626.3, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1180, up 1.98% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.73% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIC Housing Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Adani Power Ltd soars 3.72%, up for third straight session

Uno Minda Ltd up for third consecutive session

Pritika Auto arm signs MoU with Spark Grid for long term solar power supply

Redtape gains after shareholders approve Shuja Mirza's re-appointment as MD

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Next Story