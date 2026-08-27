Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchHDFC Bank ShareUS Visa Applications PausedWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareDevyani sharesAdani Enterprises Share
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd soars 3.72%, up for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.9, up 3.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% fall in NIFTY and a 13.25% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.9, up 3.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24176.5. The Sensex is at 77308.83, down 0.21%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 3.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38099.9, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 570.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 216.38, up 3.24% on the day. Adani Power Ltd is up 80.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% fall in NIFTY and a 13.25% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 33.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uno Minda Ltd up for third consecutive session

Pritika Auto arm signs MoU with Spark Grid for long term solar power supply

Redtape gains after shareholders approve Shuja Mirza's re-appointment as MD

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Power drops after Singapore court rejects challenge to Kleros arbitration award

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Next Story