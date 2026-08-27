Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.9, up 3.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% fall in NIFTY and a 13.25% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.9, up 3.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24176.5. The Sensex is at 77308.83, down 0.21%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 3.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38099.9, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 570.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.43 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 216.38, up 3.24% on the day. Adani Power Ltd is up 80.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% fall in NIFTY and a 13.25% fall in the Nifty Energy index.