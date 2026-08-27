Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1281.3, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% slide in NIFTY and a 14.82% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1281.3, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24176.5. The Sensex is at 77308.83, down 0.21%. Uno Minda Ltd has gained around 10.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29000.15, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1288, up 1.72% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is down 1.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% slide in NIFTY and a 14.82% slide in the Nifty Auto index.