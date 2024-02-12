Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 7.01%, up for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 861.45, up 7.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.72% in last one year as compared to a 21.78% gain in NIFTY and a 52.03% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 861.45, up 7.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 21641.95. The Sensex is at 71152.48, down 0.62%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 20.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18617.1, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 860.4, up 6.65% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 82.72% in last one year as compared to a 21.78% gain in NIFTY and a 52.03% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 32.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

